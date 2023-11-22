MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MP Materials worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

MP stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.68.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

