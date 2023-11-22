National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$103.88.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$90.29 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$89.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.67.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.68676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.