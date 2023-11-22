Nemes Rush Group LLC Takes $25.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,988 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,537,000. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 99,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 304,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,164 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.06.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $378.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

