NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of NewMarket worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NewMarket by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEU opened at $516.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.62 and a 1 year high of $519.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

