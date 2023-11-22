NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.46.

TSE:NFI opened at C$13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.32. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.3100565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

