Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

