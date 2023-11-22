NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE:NRG opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

