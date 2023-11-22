O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.3% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

