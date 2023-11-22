Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Owens & Minor worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.6% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $1,331,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,168 shares of company stock worth $412,312. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.1 %

OMI opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

