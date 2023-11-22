Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 target price on Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.13.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.80. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.85 and a 1 year high of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

