Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSI. TD Securities increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PSI
Pason Systems Price Performance
Pason Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pason Systems
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.