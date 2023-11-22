Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSI. TD Securities increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.08.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$14.00 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

See Also

