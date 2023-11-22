PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of PDF Solutions worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

