PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of PENN Entertainment worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after buying an additional 304,034 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.