Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

