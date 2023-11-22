Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,796 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

