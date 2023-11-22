Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$135.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.64.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$77.96 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.68.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 15.1968811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

