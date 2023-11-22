Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39,363 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2,505.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of UFP Technologies worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.