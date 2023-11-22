Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,779 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Knife River at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $516,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $297,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNF opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

