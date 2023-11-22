Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,779 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Knife River at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $516,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $297,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Knife River Trading Up 0.1 %
KNF opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $60.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.
Knife River Company Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
