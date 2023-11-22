Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 847,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $23,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.