Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,795 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Easterly Government Properties worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,966,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.79.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

