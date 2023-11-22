Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of American Woodmark worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

