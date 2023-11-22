Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Elme Communities worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

