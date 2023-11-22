Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

IRWD opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

