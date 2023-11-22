Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Shutterstock worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

