Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,817 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

