Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Wabash National worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 59.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.7 %

Wabash National stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Wabash National Company Profile



Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

