Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

