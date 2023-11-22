Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Marten Transport worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

