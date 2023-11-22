Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Embecta worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 728.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $977.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.