Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Monro worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.62 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

