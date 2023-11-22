Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Pathward Financial worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

