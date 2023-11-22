Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Northwest Bancshares worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after purchasing an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

