Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of LTC Properties worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

