Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,309 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,530 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.