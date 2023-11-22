Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Leslie’s worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

