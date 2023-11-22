Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SMART Global worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in SMART Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $846.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

