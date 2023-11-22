Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of NV5 Global worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $584,031. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $151.31.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

