Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Andersons worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $175,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $175,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $949,089. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

