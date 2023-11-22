Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.42 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

