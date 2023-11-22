Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,037.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

