Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 104.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

