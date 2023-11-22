Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of News worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

News Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

