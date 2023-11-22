Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

