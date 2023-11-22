Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 102.2% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 179,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 20.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.