Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Banner worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banner by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Banner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Banner by 9.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

