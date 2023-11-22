Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Mercury Systems worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock worth $217,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.