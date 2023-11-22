Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of eXp World as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in eXp World by 29.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 11.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.67 and a beta of 2.68.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at eXp World

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

In related news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPI

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.