Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Triumph Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Triumph Financial stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Our Latest Report on TFIN

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.