Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RL opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

