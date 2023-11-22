Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.